Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.98 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after purchasing an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,468,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $822,592,000 after acquiring an additional 265,104 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,188,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $624,537,000 after purchasing an additional 291,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,292,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,374,316. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.13 and its 200 day moving average is $97.38.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

