Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $3.64 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,441,000 after acquiring an additional 671,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,915,000 after buying an additional 449,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,825,000 after buying an additional 185,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,999,000 after buying an additional 145,811 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

PACCAR Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.59. The company had a trading volume of 546,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,789. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $77.38.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.