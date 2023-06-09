Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 155.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after acquiring an additional 167,495 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $721,871,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $389,031,000 after buying an additional 58,983 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,509,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $300,677,000 after buying an additional 455,084 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.34. 681,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,147. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.51.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

