Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,072 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $22,305,805 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.06.

Shares of NFLX traded up $10.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $420.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,964,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,369,260. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.28 and a 12-month high of $424.65. The stock has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.29 and its 200 day moving average is $330.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

