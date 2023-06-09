Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,823,123,000 after buying an additional 46,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,750,974,000 after buying an additional 73,839 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $409,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Waters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

WAT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.05. 158,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.71. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $248.18 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The firm had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.27.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

