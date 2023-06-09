Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 123.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,344 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Univar Solutions worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $922,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Univar Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNVR shares. Vertical Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Univar Solutions stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,036. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $35.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.