Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 18,525 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,525 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of AGCO by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.77. The stock had a trading volume of 132,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,932. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 4.87%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

