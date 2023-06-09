Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.02-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.17 million. Quantum also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.09-$0.11 EPS.

Quantum Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of QMCO opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.56. Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QMCO. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $29,369.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,046 shares in the company, valued at $231,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Quantum by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 47,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Quantum by 16.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Quantum by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

