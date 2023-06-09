QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO) Stock Price Down 2.8%

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 16,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 35,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) Stock Down 2.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$14.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) Company Profile
Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.
