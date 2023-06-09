Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires 252,693 Shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 502,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,693 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 525,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 684,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of GVCI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.59. 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,137. Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46.

About Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and managing a business in the financial technology sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.