Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,076 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.89% of BioPlus Acquisition worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $247,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in BioPlus Acquisition by 9.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $342,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

BioPlus Acquisition Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIOS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. 255,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,807. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37.

About BioPlus Acquisition

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

