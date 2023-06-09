Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.13% of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,579,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,348,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 143.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 443,804 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 0.3% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 677,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 3.6% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ENTF remained flat at $10.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,637. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Profile

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

