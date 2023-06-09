Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.39% of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,092,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,935,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 659,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 488,945 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,455,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $3,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Bullpen Parlay Acquisition alerts:

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Price Performance

BPAC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 135,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,767. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35.

About Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.