Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.26% of Pearl Holdings Acquisition worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRLH. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,265,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,309,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after buying an additional 509,340 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,940,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,356,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,725,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,957. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

