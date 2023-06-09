Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Has $3.86 Million Stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 375,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOCN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,465,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,177,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,061,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,435,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter worth $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOCN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.56. 116,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,619. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

