Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Has $8.01 Million Holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 779,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,746 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $821,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LGVC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. 6,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,274. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to acquire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

