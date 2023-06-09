Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $3.06 Million Investment in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWOW)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTWOW. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pono Capital Two during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,594,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pono Capital Two during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Pono Capital Two during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Pono Capital Two during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Pono Capital Two alerts:

Pono Capital Two Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTWOW remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. 13,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,877. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

About Pono Capital Two

Pono Capital Two, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, and e-sports companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.