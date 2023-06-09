Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases 97,567 Shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,567 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.41% of Target Global Acquisition I worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Target Global Acquisition I by 2,273.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

Target Global Acquisition I stock remained flat at $10.60 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,414. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $11.01.

Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.