Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.01. 245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Rakuten Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

