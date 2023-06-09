Ratan Capital Management LP Acquires 100 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ratan Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 56.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,566,000 after buying an additional 696,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,618,000 after buying an additional 468,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,994,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,289,000 after buying an additional 456,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.15, for a total transaction of $47,954,768.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,934,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,089,849,054.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

MA stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $369.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,622. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $373.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.78. The company has a market capitalization of $350.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

About Mastercard

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

