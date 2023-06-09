Ratan Capital Management LP Acquires 81,601 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Ratan Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 165.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,601 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments accounts for 5.1% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of Shift4 Payments worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 419.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.01. The stock had a trading volume of 629,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,785. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.87.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOUR. Stephens raised Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

