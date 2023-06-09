Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $95.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Raymond James by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Raymond James by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Raymond James by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Raymond James by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.