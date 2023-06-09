Raymond James Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$70.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$65.22.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of EIF opened at C$52.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$40.65 and a one year high of C$55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.37.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

Exchange Income Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 92.99%.

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.