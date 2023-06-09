Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $98.97. 812,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,996. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

