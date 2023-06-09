Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,863,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $811.00 to $816.00 in a research note on Friday. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.74.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,316,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,891 shares of company stock worth $9,564,150. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $3.60 on Friday, hitting $746.52. 536,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $776.51 and a 200 day moving average of $757.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The company has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.