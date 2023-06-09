Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN) Stock Price Up 7%

Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN – Get Rating) shares rose 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 70,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 103,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.80 million and a P/E ratio of -17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 16.76 and a quick ratio of 16.48.

Renaissance Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in a portfolio of precious metal exploration projects primarily located in Nevada and Utah.

