Renewi (LON:RWI) Shares Down 1.7%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 525.28 ($6.53) and last traded at GBX 526 ($6.54). 95,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 131,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 535 ($6.65).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.44) target price on shares of Renewi in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Renewi alerts:

Renewi Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £409.28 million, a P/E ratio of 755.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 585.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 611.63.

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.