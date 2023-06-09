Request (REQ) One Day Volume Hits $621,389.88

Request (REQ) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Request has a market capitalization of $80.02 million and $621,389.88 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0800 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00022853 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000111 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00015625 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,465.65 or 1.00062259 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08115996 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $732,786.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.