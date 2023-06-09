Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 9th (ADBE, AEG, AKBLF, AMSC, ASPN, BMRRY, CDXC, EQR, FLL, GLW)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, June 9th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $525.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $420.00.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF)

was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a buy rating.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DocMorris (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

