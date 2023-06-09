Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Stock Price Up 8.1%

The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $200.00 and last traded at $200.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.00.

Reserve Petroleum Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.50.

About Reserve Petroleum

The Reserve Petroleum Company operates as an independent oil and gas company. The company engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, development, and minerals management with areas of concentration in Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming. It owns producing properties and non-producing mineral interests in the north and south-central United States.

