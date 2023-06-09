Reshma P. Shetty Sells 37,650 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $67,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,428,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,037,469.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 5.4 %

DNA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,182,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,459,842. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 182,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 134,548 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 27.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,201,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 693,123 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 20.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,707,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,560,000 after purchasing an additional 800,982 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth $1,935,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

DNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

