ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.29% of ResMed worth $87,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in ResMed by 3.8% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RMD opened at $214.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.92. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $247.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. UBS Group started coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total transaction of $327,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,223,810.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,451 shares of company stock worth $7,257,717 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

