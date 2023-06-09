Resolution Capital Ltd Has $53.73 Million Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Resolution Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,788,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,914,101 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust comprises about 0.9% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.73% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $53,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $737,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,590,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,210,000 after buying an additional 32,188,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,603,000 after buying an additional 21,986,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,956,000 after buying an additional 13,113,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,549,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,568,000 after buying an additional 5,595,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 993,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,454. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -620.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.