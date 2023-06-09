Resolution Capital Ltd Purchases 304,312 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,747,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,312 shares during the quarter. Corporate Office Properties Trust makes up 2.1% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd owned approximately 4.22% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $123,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE OFC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 198,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,489. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $28.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $90,445.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,802.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

