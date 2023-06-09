Resolution Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 479,500 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 479,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,571,000. UDR accounts for approximately 0.3% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in UDR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in UDR by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in UDR by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.97.

UDR Price Performance

UDR Increases Dividend

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,458. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $50.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 560.02%.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Stories

