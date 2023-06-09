Reviewing Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) and Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN)

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) and Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Annovis Bio has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thorne HealthTech has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Annovis Bio and Thorne HealthTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annovis Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Thorne HealthTech 0 0 4 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Annovis Bio presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 189.23%. Thorne HealthTech has a consensus price target of $6.92, indicating a potential upside of 45.61%. Given Annovis Bio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Annovis Bio is more favorable than Thorne HealthTech.

9.0% of Annovis Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Thorne HealthTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of Annovis Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.0% of Thorne HealthTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Annovis Bio and Thorne HealthTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annovis Bio N/A -102.67% -89.36% Thorne HealthTech 4.24% 1.59% 1.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Annovis Bio and Thorne HealthTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annovis Bio N/A N/A -$25.33 million ($3.57) -3.87 Thorne HealthTech $228.73 million 1.12 $15.67 million $0.19 25.00

Thorne HealthTech has higher revenue and earnings than Annovis Bio. Annovis Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thorne HealthTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Thorne HealthTech beats Annovis Bio on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Annovis Bio

(Get Rating)

Annovis Bio, Inc., a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders. It is also developing ANVS405 for protecting the brain after traumatic brain injury and/or stroke; and ANVS301, which is in Phase I clinical trials to increase cognitive capability in later stages of AD and dementia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

About Thorne HealthTech

(Get Rating)

Thorne HealthTech, Inc., a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions. The company uses the Onegevity platform to map, integrate, and understand the biological features that describe the state of an individual's health, as well as provide actionable insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals to take a proactive approach to improve and maintain their health. It primarily serves healthcare professionals, professional athletes, and professional sports and Olympic teams. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.