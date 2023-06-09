Reviewing D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) & The Competition

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) is one of 144 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare D-Wave Quantum to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for D-Wave Quantum and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Wave Quantum 0 0 5 0 3.00 D-Wave Quantum Competitors 546 3146 5085 81 2.53

Profitability

D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.26%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 26.05%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Wave Quantum -915.96% N/A -68.12% D-Wave Quantum Competitors -93.72% -2,009.18% -210.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio D-Wave Quantum $7.17 million -$51.53 million -4.13 D-Wave Quantum Competitors $1.04 billion -$65.91 million -8.96

D-Wave Quantum’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than D-Wave Quantum. D-Wave Quantum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

D-Wave Quantum has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D-Wave Quantum’s rivals have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

D-Wave Quantum beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through in-production application deployment. The company's quantum solutions are used in artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. It serves manufacturing and logistics, financial services, life sciences, and other industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. is based in Burnaby, Canada.

