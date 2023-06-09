Reviewing YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY) and Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF)

YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY – Get Rating) and Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for YIT Oyj and Bird Construction, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YIT Oyj 1 1 0 0 1.50 Bird Construction 0 1 0 1 3.00

Bird Construction has a consensus price target of $10.80, indicating a potential upside of 70.35%. Given Bird Construction’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bird Construction is more favorable than YIT Oyj.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

45.3% of Bird Construction shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares YIT Oyj and Bird Construction’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YIT Oyj N/A N/A N/A C$0.20 5.29 Bird Construction N/A N/A N/A $0.68 9.27

YIT Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bird Construction, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares YIT Oyj and Bird Construction’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YIT Oyj N/A N/A N/A Bird Construction N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

YIT Oyj pays an annual dividend of C$0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Bird Construction pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. YIT Oyj pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bird Construction pays out 111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Bird Construction beats YIT Oyj on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YIT Oyj

YIT Oyj engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following segments: Housing Finland and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEE); Housing Russia; Business Premises; Infrastructure; Partnership Properties; and Other Items. The Housing Finland & CEE segment constructs and develops apartments and entire residential areas. The Housing Russia includes construction and development operations in Russia. The Business Premises segment consists of business premises construction, project development, and commercial property and facilities management businesses. The Partnership Properties segment business premises and hybrid projects’ project development businesses and real estate services such as renting and real estate management. The Infrastructure segment comprises of road and street construction and maintenance, bridge building and repairing, railway construction, hydraulic and foundation engineering, underground construction, excavation, other earthworks and public utilities as well as wind power park development and contracting. The Other Items segment refers to group internal services, rental revenue from external customers, and group level unal

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of construction services. It serves clients in the industrial, mining, institutional, retail, commercial, multi-tenant residential, light industrial, and renovation and restoration sectors using fixed priced, design-build, unit price, cost reimbursable, guaranteed upset price, and construction management contract delivery methods. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

