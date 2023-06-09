Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 6,200 ($77.08) to GBX 6,000 ($74.59) in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($63.40) to GBX 5,000 ($62.16) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,840 ($72.60) to GBX 5,800 ($72.10) in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($62.16) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($82.05) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,119.23 ($76.07).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,127 ($63.74) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($55.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,406 ($79.64). The stock has a market cap of £64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 832.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,108.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,571.59.

Insider Transactions at Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 500 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,921 ($61.18) per share, with a total value of £24,605 ($30,588.02). In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,921 ($61.18) per share, for a total transaction of £24,605 ($30,588.02). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($69.44), for a total value of £279.30 ($347.22). In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,910 shares of company stock valued at $9,916,080. Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

