Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CAO Jeff Baker Sells 20,000 Shares

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeff Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of Rivian Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 1.7 %

RIVN stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.05. 17,293,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,014,240. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 228,063 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 442.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 162,851 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 132,838 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

