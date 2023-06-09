ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.48 and last traded at $29.53. 8,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 13,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Get ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTEC. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 196,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.