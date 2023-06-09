Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Director Sells $253,445.00 in Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $253,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RKLB stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 22.79% and a negative net margin of 68.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,819 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RKLB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

