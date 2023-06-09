Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Roots Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TSE:ROOT traded up C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$3.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,707. Roots has a twelve month low of C$2.33 and a twelve month high of C$3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94.

Get Roots alerts:

Roots Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.