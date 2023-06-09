Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s previous close.
Roots Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of TSE:ROOT traded up C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$3.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,707. Roots has a twelve month low of C$2.33 and a twelve month high of C$3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94.
Roots Company Profile
