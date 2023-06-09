Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.82. 37,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 105,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Rubellite Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$110.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy ( TSE:RBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$14.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.00 million. Rubellite Energy had a net margin of 65.25% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rubellite Energy Inc. will post 0.3419593 EPS for the current year.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

