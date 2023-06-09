Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.82. 37,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 105,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on RBY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Rubellite Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$110.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Rubellite Energy Company Profile
Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc
