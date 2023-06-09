SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 39,070 shares during the quarter. Range Resources comprises 2.5% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Range Resources worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,370,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $36.38.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RRC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 250,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,492.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $866,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 250,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,492.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,854.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,622,125 over the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

