SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Takes $43,000 Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. New Fortress Energy makes up approximately 0.0% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,077,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,468,000 after purchasing an additional 290,136 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,341,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,743,000 after buying an additional 195,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,954,000 after buying an additional 72,760 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,456,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after buying an additional 389,814 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Timothy W. Jay acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.28 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,221 shares in the company, valued at $854,649.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Desmond Iain Catterall bought 4,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $125,640.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $125,640.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy W. Jay purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.28 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,649.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFE traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $29.45. 974,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,582. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.52. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 1.62.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

