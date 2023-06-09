SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,811 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 11.8% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $35,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,252. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

