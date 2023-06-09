Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,304,561,000 after buying an additional 450,250 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after buying an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $126,454.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,784,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,300 shares of company stock worth $37,217,532 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.25. 3,747,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,774,070. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $209.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

