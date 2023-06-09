Santos FC Fan Token Price Reaches $3.39 on Top Exchanges (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $15.45 million and $8.07 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $3.39 or 0.00012832 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

