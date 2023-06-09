Saputo Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saputo in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 4th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAP. National Bankshares increased their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.33.

SAP opened at C$34.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.01. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$25.74 and a 12-month high of C$37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49. The firm has a market cap of C$14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

